Netflix Horror Filming locations : More On No One Gets Out Alive filming location

Netflix horror film No One Gets Out Alive premiered on September 29, 2021, and although most scenes are based in a creep boarding house, the cast went international for filming – where was it actually filmed?

Netflix has a 2021 collection of horror movies and series that will delight those looking for scary stories.

No One Gets Out Alive is the latest release, following Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass. Based on Adam Nevill’s novel of the same name, the film follows Ambar (Cristina Rodlo), a Mexican undocumented immigrant who arrives in the US to chase the American Dream. Because she doesn’t have an ID, she is forced to live in a boarding house. She finds herself in great danger.

Although the old house is in St Louis, Missouri’s near-derelict area, the cast actually shot elsewhere.

The film No One Gets Out Alive was filmed in this location.

The film’s IMDb states that filming took place in Cleveland, Ohio, and Romania’s capital city, Bucharest.

Since March, when the entertainment industry was shut down, filming continued throughout 2020. David Barrera, who portrays Beto, confirmed that exterior filming in Cleveland began on March 14, 2020, but was immediately halted the next day due to lockdown.

Six months later, the cast was flown to Romania to complete the remainder of the movie until November.

What happens to Ambar in No One Gets Out Alive?

The movie ends with Ambar being captured by Becker. She takes her to the basement and places her on a stone mattress.

Ambar is in a dream when a terrifying spider-like creature with a human head appears out of a stone box.

It’s confusing that Ambar can fend off the creature by smothering her mother with a pillow in her dream; when her mother asks her to stay, she may have fought the monster with her subconscious.

Let’s now discuss Becker and Red. She kills Becker using the bat, and Red is dragged down to the basement stone bed, where the spider monster eats him. The film ends when she leaves the house and a month flies around her, which she can control – this raises so many questions.

What is the purpose of controlling the moth, and how does she know how to stop it from attacking her? Is she the monster?

Other news: Where to watch No Time to Die – Is the movie available in cinemas or streaming?