T.I. And Tiny Just Got Surprising News Amid Assault Allegations

In September, T.I. Tiny was able to score a legal win in relation to one of the many accusations of sexual assault. Per TMZ, the power couple got off the hook regarding a 2005 sexual assault incident per a legal technicality: the statute of limitations. Prosecutors cite the specific time period as the reason T.I. Tiny’s victory was noted by the prosecution, noting that the 10-year statute for limitations in this case had expired. 2015 was the last year that an accuser could initiate legal proceedings. A second case, also from 2010, has been closed.

In a May report, TMZ recalls the police report surrounding the incident, in which the accuser (known as Jane Doe) revealed she met the couple at a club beforehand. After having a few more drinks, she accepted one of Tiny’s and was led back into a hotel room by the two. The accuser and the couple were accused of engaging in unsavory activities, which the accuser then blacked out.

T.I. posted a video on Instagram in January. took to Instagram to share an eight-minute video in which he described the allegations as “egregious” and wrote, “No weapon formed against us shall prosper,” adding, “We vehemently deny ALL these disgusting,anonymous allegations.” However, there are still more recent claims from 2015 and 2017 per NBC, which would appear to still be within the statute of limitations. Regardless, the couple is celebrating this as a win, with their lawyer telling People that they “are pleased, but not surprised” by the decision.

There are resources for victims of sexual assault and anyone they know. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN’s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).