Sylvester Stallone’s Painting Retrospective at Osthaus Museum

EXHIBIT

Germany’s Osthaus Museum Hagen will present a retrospective of American actors and filmmakers Sylvester Stallone’sOn the occasion of his 75th Birthday, he shared his decades-long collection of paintings. The showcase includes more than 50 paintings that span more than 50 years, including self-portraits as well as several works that will be made public for the first time.

“That’s what I love about painting, it’s the only true communication you can have,”Stallone said this in a press release to announce the retrospective. “While writing can be manipulated, painting is the fastest and purest translator of the subconscious. When something is going on inside you and you hit the canvas, it’s hard to fake it. The artist on the canvas is number one for me when it comes to conveying his feelings.”

The Stallone retrospective opens on Dec. 4 and will be available through Feb. 20, 2022.

DIRECTOR

Awarded-winning filmmaker Clement Virgo (“The Book of Negroes,” “Billions”The biopic’s new feature will be directed and produced by (). “Black Cyclone,”Bicyclists’ life and work chronicled Marshall Walter “Major” TaylorThe book inspired me. “The World’s Fastest Man: The Extraordinary Life of Cyclist Major Taylor, America’s First Black Sports Hero”The Washington Post reporter Michael Kranish. Screenwriter who won the Writers Guild of America Award Robert Eisele penned the film’s screenplay, with Minds Eye EntertainmentThe backers of the Lionsgate thriller are now available “Dangerous,” producing. “Major”Taylor is an American sporting legend who made history during the Jim Crow era when he became a first Black world champion cyclist.

ACQUISITION

ViacomCBSIt has concluded its acquisition of majority interests in Fox TeleColombiaAnd Estudios TeleMexico, bolstering the company’s Spanish-language content production capabilities to provide for an increasing demand for such content on the company’s global streaming platforms Paramount PlusAnd Pluto TVIt also has its global linear networks. ViacomCBS, in collaboration with ViacomCBS, will manage both companies. Samuel Duque DuqueViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas president is responsible for the management of the business and the two entities. JA Acosta.

AWARDS

Norwegian producer Maria Ekerhovdhas been named the 2021 Most Popular Person. Eurimages Co-Production Award winner. Ekerhovd was chosen because of her larger contribution to co-productions in encouraging international exchange and for her personal achievements in coproduction. In 2006, Ekerhovd produced Bobbie Peers’ “Sniffer,” Norway’s only ever Palme d’Or winning short at the Cannes Film Festival, which established her as a producing talent to track. Mer Film was founded in 2011. She has been a delegate producer on ten films and a coproducer on many more. Recently, she was a producer. Eskil Vogt’s “The Innocents,” a Cannes’ Un Certain Regard player which won the European Film Award for best sound this year.

TRAINING

The Dharamsala International Movie Festival (DIFF).has partnered with Festival des 3 Continents’ Produire au SudInitiative to launch Produire au Sud Filmlab South Asia DharamsalaThe program is open to all participants from India and Nepal as well as Bhutan, Sri-Lanka (Tibet, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri-Lanka), Tibet, Sri-Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri-Lanka, Tibet and Afghanistan. Under the program, a five-day series of workshops will be held between Oct. 28 and Nov. 2 of next year in the leadup to next year’s Dharamsala Festival, running Nov. 2-5. Indian filmmaker Ritu Sarin and Tibetan director Tenzin SonamThe program’s director will be Mr.

PRODUCTION

Warner Bros. International Television Production AustraliaThe Betoota Advocate, billed as Australia’s oldest newspaper, are teaming on a slate of premium unscripted productions. The partnership was created to combine WBITVP’s production expertise and resources with The Betoota Advocate’s unique satirical voice. The newspaper has more than 4 million readers each month. Betoota Advocate also encompasses podcasts, books and the Betoota Bitter beer. Diamantina Media owns the Betoota Advocate brand.

FACILITIES

U.K. Post-production Facility EvolutionsThe company has announced that it will increase its flagship Sheraton Street location in Soho by adding a new floor, which will house 22 off-line suites. The new floor will feature 20 production desks, soft spaces, and meeting rooms, all designed to provide flexible workflow options. Evolutions will use new suites for several projects, including “Celebs Go Dating,”The expansion will be available to the first series.