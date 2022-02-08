Sylvan Esso Brings Festival Vibes to ‘Kimmel’ With ‘Ferris Wheel’

Sylvan Esso appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to showcase their single “Ferris Wheel.” The indie electro band, comprised of husband and wife duo Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, gave a vibey performance of the song backed by blue and purple lights.

The track comes off the pair’s album Free Love, a nominee for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Released in the fall of 2020, Free Love marks Sylvan Esso’s third full-length LP and is the follow-up to 2017’s What Now, which was also a Grammy nominee.

“It’s a record about being increasingly terrified of the world around you and looking inward to remember all the times when loving other people seemed so easy, so that you can find your way back to that place,” the band said of Free Love. “This first single, ‘Ferris Wheel,’ is about discovering your power and awkwardly figuring out how to wield it. It’s for the summer, it’s for you, we hope you like it.”

Sylvan Esso will play several dates in their home state of North Carolina in May, followed by appearances at Solid Sound Festival in Massachusetts and Electric Forest Festival in Michigan.