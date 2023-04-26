Sydney Sweeney of White Lotus stuns Los Angeles in a miniskirt with white shirt and revealing top

Sydney Sweeney of the WHITE Lotus brand wears a white outfit.

In Los Angeles, she was spotted wearing a revealing mini-skirt with matching boots.

2 Sydney Sweeney of White Lotus stuns Los Angeles in a miniskirt with white shirt and a top that reveals her midriff. Rachpoot

2 Sydney rounded out the white look with cowboy booties Credit: Getty Images – Getty

After a short stint in Australia, she returned to the US where she shot a romantic comedy with Top Gun Maverick’s Glen Powell.

They then appeared as a pair at CinemaCon, Las Vegas.

Sydney already has an impressive list of acting credits to her name, including White Lotus, Handmaid’s Tale and Euphoria.

In the film Madame Web she plays Spider-Woman. This is one Marvel.

It comes after the star opened up on growing up in poverty and is determined to make as much money as possible as a result.

She recently said: “I take deals because I have to. They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals.

“The established stars still get paid, but I have to give five per cent to my lawyer, ten per cent to my agents, three per cent or something like that to my business manager.

“I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

From humble beginnings in Spokane, Washington, her family moved to LA and went bankrupt trying to help kickstart her career.