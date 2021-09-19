Sweet Diner launches biscuit-coated beef burger that combines dessert and main

A Manchester diner known for creating unique dishes that combine sweet and savoury has now unveiled a biscuit-coated beef burger.

Biscoff combines dessert with a main. This burger is perfect for cheat days.

Their tagline is “cheat day is every day” and offer: “A unique dining experience where your taste buds are pushed to the limit”, 2Chill reports.

While they are true to their original idea, they push the limits of what can be put on a hamburger.







It’s not just a light layer of biscuit on the burger, as the Biscoff burger is slathered in Biscoff spread on its seeded Brioche loaf, then stacked with cheesy beef patties and crushed Lotus biscuits, before finally being topped with a whole Lotus biscuit.

It was initially launched as an August Special, but it became popular enough to be available all through September.

Sweet Diner opened in 2015. Since then, they have expanded to offer take-out and other merchandise like baseball caps, sweet spreads, and dessert spoons.

You will also find other unique creations on their menu, like the Nutty Chicken burger, which was named after a man who tried to cross the road.

There is even a Man vs Food eating contest.

A reviewer on TripAdvisor said: “The food was great, as dessert is my personal favourite, I highly recommend ordering one of each dessert-it’s worth it and you’ll thank me later.

“Service was amazing-special thanks to Bilal who was super friendly and regularly checked up on us. Really appreciate it.”

This isn’t the first sweet burger the diner has created, following on from their ‘cheat day’ burger too, which includes Oreos, Nutella, strawberries, Kinder Bueno, and Biscoff sauce, all loaded inside a toasted brioche bun.