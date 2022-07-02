Supreme Court Restricts EPA’s Ability to Limit Carbon Emissions in 6-3 Ruling

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
The Supreme Court ruled to restrict the Environmental Protection Agency in setting emission standards for greenhouse gasses. In a 6-to-3 decision, the court sided with the coal industry and 17 states that challenged rules put in place by the Obama administration and continued by the Trump administration that limited carbon emissions in each state. States met those limits by using less coal and more alternative energy sources like solar. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more. 

