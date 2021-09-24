Supermodel Linda Evangelista claims she’s been left ‘deformed’ and ‘permanently disfigured’ by cosmetic procedure

SUPERMODEL Linda Evangelista has claimed she’s been left “deformed” and “permanently disfigured” by a cosmetic procedure.

The 56 year-old spoke out about the rare side effects she suffered from the cosmetic procedure, which she underwent five years ago.

Linda explained her absence from the spotlight on Wednesday as she took to her Instagram page to detail her horrific ordeal.

The 90s icon blamed her recent “reclusive” behaviour on the fat-reducing procedure that left her “disfigured”.

Linda revealed she had undergone CoolSculpting in an attempt to “decrease” her fat cells – but it ended up “increasing” fat production instead.

After developing paradoxical adipose Hyperplasia, which is a rare side effect to cryolipolysis, she explained that she is now pursuing legal action.

Only 0.0051% have reported the adverse effect in CoolSculpting procedures.

“Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and have kept to myself over five years,” Linda released a statement.

“To all my followers, who have asked why I haven’t been working when my peers’ careers are thriving, I can tell you that Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure caused me to be brutally disfigured.

“It did the opposite of what it promised. It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful corrective surgeries.”

“I have been left, as the media described, ‘unrecognizable’,” Linda explained that she was not properly informed about the possible side effects.

“I have developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH, a risk of which I was not made aware before I had the procedures,” The model continued.

“PAH not only has destroyed my livelihood, but it has sent me into deep depression, profound sadness and the lowest depths self-loathing. I became a recluse because of this.

“With this lawsuit, it is time for me to let go of my shame and share my story. This is how I feel.

“I would like to walk out my door with my held held high, despite not looking like myself any longer.”

The body sculpting process involves applying a device to lower temperatures to the fat deposits in order to destroy fat cells and tissue.

The increased fat deposits are not harmful but they won’t disappear on their own and may require additional surgery.

SUPERMODEL SUPPORT

Fans and fashion industry friends immediately headed to the comments section to share their sympathy and support for the model.

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott wrote: “You are and always will be a supermodel, now adding super role model of courage to your glorious resume. I love you.”

Mad Men star January Joned added: “Love that you’re reclaiming your story. This strength and bravery supersedes any superficial outward appearance. An icon is an icon is an icon. Always.”

While fellow supermodel Cindy Crawford penned: “Linda — your strength and true essence are forever recognizable and iconic!”

“It would’ve taken immense courage and strength to write these words. I can honestly say that I broke down in tears reading this,” Helena Christensen gushed.

“I knew deep down that you were going through something very personal and distressing. But also, I thought about all the scars we all have and how much we suffer in silence and isolation.

“It is so important and beautiful when someone steps out of the shadow and are brutally honest and real. Thank you for being beautiful inside and out.”

Naomi Campbell, who rose in fame along with Linda, said: “I applaud your Courage to share your experience without being held hostage by them anymore.

You know how much I love you. We love you and will always be there for you. I can’t even imagine the mental pain you’ve experienced over the last 5 years.

“Remember who you are, and What you have achieved and your influence and all the lives of people you have touched, and still doing so to this very day by sharing your story.”

‘I’LL ANNOUNCE IF I’VE HAD SURGERY’

It comes after the star insisted she would grow old gracefully as she opened up in years gone by about not having any work done.

The Mail On Sunday reported that she revealed that there was a picture of her in the press, right after she had had a facial. She was wearing no makeup.

“It was claimed that I had had this and that procedure done, and it was rubbish. If it’s important to me I will have it, and announce that I’ve had it.”

Linda was best-known in the 90s for being one of six supermodels around the globe – which included Naomi, Cindy Schiffer and Christy Turlington.

After taking part in Miss Teen Niagara, where she was talent spotted, she started modelling at 16.

