Study reveals which country has the best Netflix content – and America’s not even close

A study has revealed which countries have the best-ranking Netflix content in the world.

Uswitch analyzed the IMDB scores and TV/film awards given to series or films in the 190 countries offering the streaming service. They converted these scores into points. Japan is the country with the highest quality content. It has content that has 27,285 IMDb scores and 19,255 TV/film awards. Uswitch gave them 100 points out of 100.

The Czech Republic came in second place with an overall score 97.61. South Korea was third with 94.02.

With 28,168 IMDB point and 16,756 awards, the UK came in fourth. Switzerland was fifth, just losing out to the UK by 0.04 point. The rest of the top ten were Hungary, Belgium and India.

Despite making a huge number of shows, the US came 29th out of 30 on the list with an overall Netflix catalogue score of 79.88. Malaysia was at the bottom.

Uswitch also used IMDB and TV and Film Awards to create lists that determined which country had the best television shows. This one was won by the UK. The Czech Republic was awarded the title of best film score while the UK took care of that one.

You snooze, you lose, America.