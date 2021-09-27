Strictly Greg Wise’s famous daughter with Emma Thompson is praised for brave photos

Strictly Come Dancing star Greg Wise and his wife Dame Emma Thompson have a famous daughter, Gaia, who has been praised for talking about important issues on her social media.

21-year-old Gaia has followed in her parents’ footsteps with acting, she has starred in multiple big roles including in A Walk in the Woods, alongside her mum and Last Chance Harvey. She also has another three upcoming exciting projects in the pipeline.

Gaia, back in April bravely opened up about her battle with anorexia.

She shared her story on social media alongside two photos, she said: “So, many people are posting fabulous bodily changes they have achieved either over the past few years, or over lockdown. The majority I have seen are about weight loss.







“I decided to share something a little different; my journey from anorexia to a healthy body. Much of it has been a battle but I’m now 18months in a stable and happy weight range” she said.

“I was terrified of sharing this but I thought that it might be useful to see the polar opposite…who knows…it might even be helpful to another human.

“I don’t know but I know sharing takes me even further out of the shame of an eating disorder. Anorexia is the most deadly mental illness that exists in humans and – even on days I STRUGGLE UGH – I’m so proud that I have moved from the left to the right (figuratively in this pic…ha!),” she told her 4 thousand followers.







She continued: “Since the first picture was taken the biggest thing that has changed is that I have moved into my own flat. It doesn’t seem massive but if you had told me 16 months ago I would have been secure, stable and happy enough to look after a home, i probably would’ve slapped you across the face to make you see sense.

“And yet here we are. I have tagged some incredible humans without whom I wouldn’t have been able to complete this journey but there are a lot of you out there and I hope you know how much I cherish you.”

Gaia made her catwalk debut this month when she joined the This is Icon gala in London, raising money for NHS charities.







She said: “I’m so happy my parents came to support me this evening.

“I know he has a special place in his heart for the NHS and all their amazing work and mum loves the work that WellChild do too. Now this is over it’s our turn to support him, he’s taking Strictly so seriously and I’ve seen him dance and I think he actually could win! I’ll be cheering him all the way.”







Her famous mum Emma was in the audience supporting her, she said: “I came to surprise my daughter tonight and I am so proud of her doing this show and she looked sensational and my husband he’s off dancing its sequins galore in our house right now!”

Gaia also has a brother Tindyebwa Agaba, a Rwandan orphan and former child soldier, who was informally adopted by parents Greg and Emma.







Tindyebwa graduated with two degrees and can speak eight languages. He works as an humanitarian for a specialist arm of the Metropolitan Police, helping with other refugees.

Speaking about his son’s job, Greg said: “Tindy is just about to start a job there and he’s doing some very interesting things for them – an adjunct of the work he was doing in war zones.

“Helping struggling people, working with victims of trafficking and radicalisation… that kind of thing.







“It’s a very rewarding thing to have happened.”

Tindy’s biological father died of AIDs when he was just nine, and when he was 12, soldiers with machine guns stormed his village to kidnap children.

He was taken along with nine other children and marched across unfamiliar bush for days.

His next memory is of arriving at a prison camp where he would remain for three years – to be radicalised, brainwashed and trained as a child soldier.

Thanks to the kindness of a charity worker at Care International, he escaped Rwanda aged 16 and boarded a flight for London to claim asylum.







But he ended up sleeping rough on the streets around London’s Trafalgar Square.

He met Emma when she offered him help at a Refugee Council event, before tracking him down again and inviting him round for a Christmas Eve dinner.

That dinner turned into regular visits to her £15 million house in West Hampstead, North London.

Here he was given his own room to stay which turned from weekend visits to whole weeks.

In the end, Emma and Greg adopted him “informally” as by then, Tindy was old enough to make his own legal decisions, and he moved in with the family permanently.