Strictly fans floored as they learn real age of AJ Odudu’s dance partner Kai Widdrington

Strictly Come Dancing were stunned to learn the actual age of professional dancer, Kai Widdrington.

The professional dancer made his debut on BBC last weekend and became one the four new Strictly dancers.

He’s a pro dancer with a lot of talent. He competed on Dancing With The Stars in Ireland and was the Latin-American champion in 2010.

Kai is set to dance with AJ Odududu (ex-Big Brother’s Bit On The Side) this Saturday, after being announced as a team-up.

While there has been much excitement about the pair, many viewers of the show couldn’t believe Kai’s age.







(Image: PA)



After digging through internet archives it had been uncovered online that Kai is only in his mid-twenties.

The Latin-American champion was first introduced to viewers. Keyboard warriors went crazy.

The star of Southampton is 26 years old, much to the delight of all who tuned in.

Twitter users could not wait to share their opinions on the topic as Kai’s age was revealed.







(Image: PA)



One tweet read: “Are we sure that Kai is literally only 26? He looks older.”

A second added: “Kai is so handsome, but wow I thought he was so much older than 26.”

“Kai is cute, like he’s hot hot. But 26 he ain’t. #Strictly,” declared another fan.

While, a fourth remarked: “OMG, AJ’s partner is hot stuff! Can’t believe his age though.”









Although his age had become a talking point the newbie was certainly pleased to be joining the Strictly clan, describing the momentous moment as dream come true.

Sharing a stunning snap of himself with his new partner AJ, he wrote: “Here we are!!! My new partner in crime everyone AJ Odudu it’s finally out there.

“Can’t wait to take to that strictly floor with you and strut our stuff.”

The 33-year-old presenter was also delighted with her pickings, telling her own Instagram fanbase that she’d got her hands on the professional that “She’d always wanted it”