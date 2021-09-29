Strictly Come Dancing Star Dan Walker Accuses Daniel Craig For Stealing His Jacket During Bond Premiere

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker wore a sequinned purple blazer for his debut performance on Strictly Come Dancing and was bemused to see none other than Daniel Craig wearing something very similar at the No Time To Die world premiere.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Dan Walker has accused James Bond star Daniel Craig of ‘stealing’ his jacket for the No Time to Die premiere.

Craig, 53, made his last appearance as the suave superspy in the 25th installment of Bond. He attended Tuesday’s star-studded premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Daniel, who wore a pink velvet double-breasted jacket, paired it with a white shirt, black bowtie, and black pants, looked effortless chic as he celebrated the long-awaited film’s release alongside his co-stars Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux.

Daniel was praised for his dapper Old Hollywood style on the red carpet, which even saw his hair slicked into a 50s-inspired quiff, and his BBC Breakfast host – and namesake – was quick to take credit for the actor’s outfit.

“So that’s where it went,” Dan made a joke about the Bond actor in a tweet. He also included a side-by side photo of them.

Daniel is seen on the red carpet wearing a pink velvet jacket and a screenshot showing Dan and Nadiya Bychkova from Strictly.

His followers played along with the presenter’s joke, with one replying: “Are you the next Bond Dan – is this the subtle clues we have had to look for…”

While one suggested Dan’s alleged wardrobe influence on the Bond star could be the subject of a dance on the BBC One show.

“Now there’s an idea for week three 007 Daniel Bond battling the incredibly sexy and beautiful bond villain Nadia in a tango,” They wrote.

No Time To Die is Daniel’s fifth outing as 007, and the premiere on Tuesday was also a royal affair, as it was attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

No Time to Die is released on Thursday, and it’s being hailed as the movie that will reinvigorate the cinema industry after the Covid crisis.

Dan is preparing for his second Strictly performance after admitting that his debut made him cry.

BBC Breakfast co-host Dan impressed judges with his quickstep to Everybody Needs Somebody To Love by The Blues Brothers and ended up joint fourth on the leaderboard.

Dan said he was overwhelmed to see his teenage daughter crying because she was so proud of her dad, and he said it was “one of the highlights of my entire life”.

“I looked across to where Tess normally is, that’s where my wife and my daughter were sitting, and Suzi had tears pouring out of her eyes. Like, proper tears of joy, and she gave me this lovely little wave to say, ‘Well done, dad’,” He agreed.

“That was one of the highlights of my entire life because she absolutely loved it and she’s the one – and her brother and sister – that’s why I decided to do the program because they were desperate to watch it.”