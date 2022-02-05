Stormy Daniels Says ‘Justice Was Served’ With Michael Avenatti Fraud Conviction

Stormy Daniels’ former attorney Michael Avenatti has been found guilty of cheating her out of $300,000 from a book deal. The jury returned the verdict after a turbulent second day of deliberations. He was found guilty of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He now faces a maximum of 22 years in prison. “He’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing, no offense to wolves or sheep,” Daniels said. “Justice was served but we have a long way to go,” she continued.