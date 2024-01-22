Stop the Wi-Fi Mistake: Boost Your Amazon Fire TV Stick Speeds Instantly!

How an outdated Wi-Fi router might be ruining Amazon Fire TV Stick Performance

AMAZON Fire TV Stick users may be experiencing a degraded streaming experience due to an outdated Wi-Fi router. Amazon advises users to upgrade to a Wi-Fi 6E or higher Wi-Fi generation capable router. For those living in larger homes, the recommendation is to consider mesh routers for complete home coverage. Additionally, users should configure the router to serve the same network name (SSID) for 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands to enable the Fire TV device to automatically connect to the best-performing band available based on the Wi-Fi signal strength.

Upgrading to Wi-Fi 6 or Higher for Improved Streaming

Wi-Fi 6 compatible routers can offer a maximum speed of around 9.6 Gbps, providing an optimal streaming experience for Amazon Fire TV Stick users. Users can check if their router is providing Wi-Fi 6E by inspecting the router or the box it came in. Routers that tout 802.11ax (or Wi-Fi 6) are the best candidates for enhancing your streaming performance.

Determining When to Upgrade Your Wi-Fi Router

Users should not necessarily be concerned if they see a different figure on their router, as the device may still adequately cater to their home network. However, a router displaying the figure 802.11a/b/g signifies an old router that might need to be replaced. Routers like this provide a single frequency which can result in slower performance and congestion, ultimately leading to a compromised streaming experience for the Amazon Fire TV Stick users.

In conclusion, upgrading to a Wi-Fi 6E or higher Wi-Fi generation capable router and configuring the network optimally can significantly improve the streaming performance of Amazon Fire TV Stick, providing users with the high-quality experience that they deserve.