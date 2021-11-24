Steve McQueen unveils New Installation “Sunshine State” at Rotterdam

Steve McQueen, an Oscar-winning filmmaker and Turner Prize winner artist, will unveil his new installation. “Sunshine State,”Rotterdam International Film Festival (IFFR).

The installation will be presented at the Dutch landmark Kunsthal as part of Rotterdam’s Art Directions, a multi-disciplinary section dedicated to daring films, installations, exhibitions and live performance. IFFR commissioned this installation. “Sunshine State” marks McQueen’s first major commission since “Year 3,”Which bowed at Tate Britain 2019

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the world premiere of Steve McQueen’s latest installation during the next edition of IFFR,” said festival director Vanja Kaludjercic.

“McQueen is a visual artist and celebrated filmmaker who is known for his powerful and uncompromising vision and we are proud to offer a broad audience the opportunity to experience this newly commissioned work at Rotterdam’s cultural landmark Kunsthal,”Kaludjercic agreed. Kaludjercic stated that the festival would be held in September. “celebrate contemporary cinema and cinematic art together with [McQueen] in Rotterdam.”

Art Directions is also working on other projects. “Resetting Birds’ Memories”Kiluanji, Kia Henda “Revenge Scenes”Taiwanese artist Su Hui-Yu, Cheng Hsien Yu. Both are performances.

Art Directions will also showcase the festival’s program of music documentaries, Scopitone. Live extras will allow documentaries to be filmed in an unusual setting. These include “Italo disco”Alessandro Melazzini, an Italian-German filmmaker, will make the festival’s world premiere. “Invisible: Gay Women in Southern Music”T.J. Parsell, American director. The remainder of Scopitone will soon be announced.

Rotterdam also revealed the lineup of its Cinema Regained section which is made up of restored classics, documentaries on film culture and explorations of cinema’s heritage.

The highlights of this year’s Cinema Regained roster includes “Korean Ghost Story – Ieodo,” Choi Sangsik’s 1979 film which will have its international premiere at the festival; Jeong Jaeeun’s “Modern Korea: The Age of Beasts”; as well as two world premieres, Loubna Régragui’s “The Nine Lakh Stars” and Geetika Narang Abbasi’s “Urf.”

The festival added many high-profile titles in its Limelight section and Harbour section. Bruno Dumont’s “France”Lea Seydoux from Cannes will compete in the Limelight Section; “El Gran Movimiento”Kiro Russo is a Bolivian director “Hit the Road”Panah Panahi (Iran filmmaker): “Mon légionnaire”Rachel Lang, French filmmaker, will unpool in the Harbour lineup.

From Jan. 26 through February 6, the 51st Rotterdam Film Festival runs.