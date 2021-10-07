Stephanie Grisham Believes Putin Used Attractive Translator to Distract Trump

More bombshell revelations from Stephanie Grisham’s White House memoir are painting an unflattering picture of former President Trump and his wife, Melania. She said that working for the president was like being in an abusive relationship, and that he once screamed at her for staying home while she recovered from COVID-19. At a famous 2018 summit with Vladamir Putin, Grisham says she believes the Russian president used an attractive translator as a means of distracting Trump. 

