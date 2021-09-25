States Begin a Complex Booster Shot Rollout for Pfizer Recipients

For some who had been eagerly waiting for a booster, the C.D.C. They only needed to be recommitted. Gary Valan (a technology consultant from Oakland, Calif.) was so excited for the booster that Friday afternoon was scheduled. In an online comment about a New York Times article on booster shots, he wrote: “Folks in my neighborhood, just stay the heck away from my path to the pharmacy. I’ll knock down the old ladies to get my shot 🙂 You have been warned.”

Others were still trying to make sense of the recommendations. Mildred Fine (96), a Baton Rouge assisted living resident, stated that it was confusing to see television coverage about the debate over booster shots and who they were for.

“They seem to change their minds every day or two,” She spoke out about federal scientists. She was keen to get her Pfizer BioNTech booster shot as quickly as possible. Because of the high number of virus cases in Louisiana she expressed concern about visiting Costco to adjust her hearing aids or eating at a restaurant.

Officials from both the federal and state governments said that they do not have to worry about the supply of vaccines, which is enough to cover the minimum number of people who are eligible for booster shots within the next few months.

“There are tens of millions of doses already out at sites across the country now, and pharmacies and states can continue to order additional supply,” said Sonya Bernstein, a senior policy adviser for the White House’s Covid-19 Response Team.

Officials are more concerned with getting shots to Americans who have not been vaccinated, which many experts believe is more important than increasing vaccination rates for those who have. “We can’t take our foot off the gas” North Dakota is near the bottom in terms of vaccination rates and Ms. Hall was the adviser.

The start of the booster campaign comes amid fierce debate among vaccine specialists about which shots are best and who they should be given. C.D.C. and Food and Drug Administration scientists have confirmed that there are no significant benefits to boosters. have said that protection against severe Covid-19 and hospitalization — the metrics they would typically use to assess whether boosters are needed — have remained high across age groups. F.D.A. top. Experts in vaccines have stated publicly that there is no reason to give them to the public.