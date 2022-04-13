Stassie Karanikolaou Reveals if She’s Still Friends With Jordyn Woods

Stassie Karanikolaou Reveals if She's Still Friends With Jordyn Woods
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Stassie Karanikolaou doesn’t follow the crowd.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast released April 13, the 24-year-old influencer shared that she is no longer friends with Jordyn Woods—and it has nothing to do with the scandal involving her BFF Kylie Jenner‘s family.

“Oh no,” Stassie replied when asked if she’s still friends with Jordyn. “For my own reasons. This is the first time… I’m ever saying this but it’s for my own reason. It’s not…I was not following anyone else. I’ve had my own reasons and that’s it.”

While Stassie did not dive further into why her friendship with Jordyn ended, she later noted that she remains loyal to people who don’t try to get tabloid information out of her, saying, “I just want to protect everyone.”

As fans may recall, Kylie, 24, stopped being friends with Jordyn, also 24, in 2019 after she was caught making out with Khloe Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at his house party.

Latest News

Previous articleChris Mason Replaces Kuenssberg As Political Editor
Next articleElderly Ukrainian Woman Shares Story of Sexual Assault by Russian Forces

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact