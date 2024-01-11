Stacey Solomon Spills on Sex Life with Joe Swash: Intimate Details Revealed!

“Stacey Solomon Reveals the Truth About Her Bedroom Hand Sanitizer!”

Stacey Solomon recently addressed a fan’s intimate question about the presence of hand sanitizer in their bedroom, clarifying that it was not for “sexy time” as speculated.

Addressing the Misconception

Upon being questioned by a fan about the purpose of the hand sanitizer and wipes in the bedroom, Stacey chuckled and clarified that it was for illness prevention and not for any post-‘sexy time’ purposes.

Use of Hand Sanitizer Explained

Stacey explained further that she had the hand sanitizer and wipes in her bedroom because of her illness and her concern for her children. With kids coming into her room every night, she wanted to prevent the spread of any illness.

Humorous Response

Finding the question humorous, Stacey jokingly mentioned that it wasn’t because she felt the need for anti-bacterial wipes after any intimate moments with her partner, Joe Swash. She quickly reassured everyone that it was purely for illness prevention.

Stacey’s Recent Illness

The Loose Women star, who was recently on vacation in Jamaica with Joe and their five children, was hospitalized after experiencing flu-like symptoms. Now back in Britain, she is finally starting to feel better, emphasizing that she’s beginning to feel more human again.

Reassurance About Joe’s Personal Hygiene

Stacey made lighthearted comments about Joe’s personal hygiene but ultimately reassured that she is not grossed out by him, despite his habits. Her focus was more on her recovery and feeling better after her recent illness.

Conclusion

Stacey’s recent experience with illness and her cautious approach with sanitizer serves as a reminder of the importance of hygiene, especially during times of illness. Her candid revelation has brought humor and reassurance to her fans, emphasizing the significance of staying healthy and taking necessary precautions when unwell.