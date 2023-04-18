Spoilers, Tuesday April 18, 2018: Little Favors but Big Decisions! Call 911 now!

General Hospital updates on Tuesday, April 18, tease big decision, small favors, someone calling 911, etc. Michael Corinthos, played by Chad Duell, has to make a major decision. Brook Lynn Quartermaine, played by Amanda Setton, admits that she called in a small favor. Alexis Davis, played Nancy Lee Grahn, needs to dial 9-1-1!

General Hospital Spoilers – Big Decisions

After asking Carly Corinthos to bring peace to Michael and Sonny Corinthos, (Maurice Benard), she then tells Michael that they should invite Sonny to their wedding. Michael has to choose between his vendetta and inviting the man he called “Dad” for so many years and who his dying wife wants at their wedding. Sonny will most likely be invited to the wedding. This will start things off.

Michael won’t be able to turn down Willow’s request to invite Sonny to the wedding, although it may be a cease-fire at best. They’ll get this wedding together very quickly, since Willow could very likely die barring a miracle.

GH Spoilers – One In A Million Chance

In Venezuela, Albert Moreno (Eyas Younis) starts the bidding on who wants to kill Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) and Luke Spencer’s (Anthony Geary) son. Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy), who is thought to be the brains behind this game, starts bidding at one million dollar.

Ethan Lovett appears as James Ryan be drugged, as although Holly recognized him, he didn’t seem to recognize her – or he was playing it safe for his mom’s sake. Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) may hope she can put money where her mouth is as she bids one million, to Holly’s shock, but she keeps a smile on her face. The only way they can get Ethan to leave is to bid one million dollars. They may even want to pay in cash up front!

General Hospital Spoilers – Diane Miller Makes Things Clear

Back in Port Charles, Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) makes things clear as she tells Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) she knows where the line is, and she won’t cross it. She may be discussing the law or attorney-client protocols, but she could also be discussing romance. They are eating lunch after discussing the Victor Cassadine Case.

Both will hope the Haunted Star can be found soon and Victor captured. More people may die if the Haunted Star is not found soon.

GH Spoilers – Nina Reeves Catches Up With Her Ex-Husband

Meanwhile, back at General Hospital, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) catches up with her ex-husband, Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) who’s practically living there. He won’t leave until he knows Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is healed and safe. Nina tells Valentin that it may be better for him to rid the world of Victor. Victor killed Anna in his presence, whom he knew was dearly loved by his son.

General Hospital Spoilers – A Little Favor

Brook Lynn discusses her with Brook Lynn “Uncle” Sonny about, presumably, the Civilian Complaint Review Board as she tells him she “might” have called in a little favor. She is as desperate as Sonny to see Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), the Port Charles Police Force, reinstated. And she just returned from the meeting in which Chase waits to hear his fate. Blaze and Brook Lynn (Jacqueline Grace Lopez and Brook Lynn) both appeared at the meeting, and spoke well of Chase.

Sonny will be the last person to judge someone for calling in a favor, as he’s done it thousands of times before. Chase will soon know whether the board has voted a yes or no.

GH Spoilers – Harrison Chase Learns His Fate

Chase finds out his fate when the head of the review committee announces that the committee reached a conclusion. He’ll have to abide by their decision, whether it be a reinstatement or if they’ve voted for permanent dismissal. He was criticized for his attitude and actions. Blaze, Brook Lynn and others told them this only showed how dedicated he was to being a police officer.

General Hospital Spoilers – Alexis Davis Is Shaken-Call 911!

Meanwhile, at her office at The Invader, Alexis is shaken as Chase’s and Hamilton Finn’s (Michael Easton) father, Gregory Chase (Gregory Harrison) has collapsed on the floor. He had just asked her what she should do in the event that his mysterious illness would get to him. But he dismissed all of her worries. Not even his sons know what’s going on with his health, except that he doesn’t have a drinking problem.

Alexis screams “Gregory!” As she attempts to awaken him. But if he doesn’t wake up, she’ll have no choice but to call 911 and he’ll just have to deal with it.

Keep up to date with everything that is happening on GH. General Hospital updates, spoilers and news are posted here frequently.