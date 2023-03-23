Spoilers from GH: Lucy is on the Race

General Hospital spoilers, updates and news hint that Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), might be allowed to know about Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy), takedown plot. He’ll have a clearer understanding about why he can’t buy Valentin Cassadine’s (James Patrick Stuart) ELQ stocks, and he’ll offer his expertise to find Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring).

General Hospital Spoilers – Lucy Coe Is In Extreme Danger

Lucy is in extreme danger, although she doesn’t think so, after escaping the safe house where she, Valentin and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) have been hidden.

The whole takedown is based on Victor’s stability being upended, therefore, making him vulnerable to making mistakes, and a major part of that is his belief Valentin is dead. The narrative he’s been given is that Valentin and Anna along with Lucy and his double agent in Paris all drowned in a catacomb flood.

If Lucy is spotted alive, the jig is up and Victor will know he’s been scammed because she was supposed to have drowned with Valentin and Anna. General Hospital spoilers Drew is apparently trying to get some of his Navy Seal training memories and is 100 percent ready for Victor’s downfall-and his expertise in finding Lucy.

GH Spoilers – Drew Cain Will Update Valentin Cassadine And Anna Devane

Drew will be updating Valentin and Anna during the week of February 27, and this has to do with Victor’s search for Lucy. Victor lost many years of his own life. He could have spent more time with his daughter Emily. “Scout” Cain (Cosette Absinante) is growing up and being a parent to her.

He had hopes of reuniting with her mother, Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) as well, but she’d moved on, that bridge is burned. He also had just bonded and felt a real brother connection to Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) when he died in that tunnel collapse-which happened because he’d been Victor’s hostage. Drew isn’t a vengeful person but he is all about justice-and Victor needs to be brought to justice!

General Hospital Spoilers – Doesn’t Want To Be Retrieved

Lucy doesn’t want to be retrieved, she wants to commandeer the Nurses’ Ball and that is simply that! Maxie Jones (Kirsten storms) may have forced Lucy to hide when she pulled her in the Deception room and grabbed her behind.

If she can’t be publicly running the Nurses’ Ball she can supervise behind the scenes, although she isn’t sure she can trust Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) to keep her secret.

Lucy just doesn’t seem to get that she’s endangering Maxie’s and anyone else’s lives by continuing her risky behavior. It seems like it’s a race to take down Victor or capture Lucy, whichever they can do first to assure safety.

