Special Forces Soldier Charged With Murder of Pregnant Wife
By Tom O'Brien
In
A soldier at Fort Campbell has been charged for the murder of his pregnant wife and unborn child, according to authorities.

Sergeant 1st Class Joseph Santiago, a signal support systems specialist in the 5th Special Forces Group, has been charged in the September 27 murder of his wife, Meghan Santiago, and the injury of her unborn child, according to Brendalyn Player, Public Affairs Director at Fort Campbell.

Santiago was taken into custody on September 28. He is being held at the Grayson County Jail pending an investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

“Megan’s death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends,” said Colonel Brent Lindeman, commander of 5th Group, in a statement.

“This tragic event has shaken our entire unit. We take all allegations of domestic violence seriously, and we will provide every resource to ensure a thorough investigation.”

Player says that no further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, according to Clarksville Now.

