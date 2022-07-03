Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis is almost in wardrobe trouble after fans claim she looks unrecognizable in a tight-fitting dress

SOUTHERN Charm’s Kathryn Dennis is almost in wardrobe trouble after she was spotted wearing a tight gown.

Kathryn, 30 years old, recently posted a new Instagram look that caused many to speculate that she had undergone cosmetic surgery.

5 Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis wears a revealing red and pink dress in an Instagram post /kathryndennis

5 Kathryn Dennis (with Thomas Ravenel), her ex Credit: Getty Images – Contributor

The photoThe image was posted to Bravo’s Instagram by the star. It shows the TV personality standing in front of a huge floor-to-ceiling glass with the backdrop of urban Nashville.

Kathyrn is seen in the selfie showing off her curves wearing a pink and red minidress.

Long red hair complements the ensemble, falling over her shoulders and exposing the large chest area of the gown.

Kathyrn captioned Kathyrn’s post: “Caught feelings, now I’m catchin’ flights.”

Southern Charm fans posted their comments to the Instagram post to voice their opinion on the reality stars’ beautiful looks.

One person wrote: “That color looks amazing on you!!”

Another fan commented: “Red is still the BEST color on you! Looking fab girl!”

Another commenter joined the conversation: “So beautiful as always!!”

Some followers were not as kind to one fan. “You need to get some help”.

Commenting was accepted by another. “You need help gurl and I’m not talking about a valet! Stop the drama and forget that dress”.

As a response to Bravo’s caption, a third party was added. “Your flight may get snatched trying to fly in that outfit.”

UNRECOGNIZABLE

The mother of two was recently accused of extensive plastic surgery after she posted her new look to Instagram.

The Southern Charm star shares Kensie and Saint with her ex Thomas Ravenel.

Kathryn shared her thoughts on the social media platform. Sexy selfie with fans.

She wore a bright pink top that featured a cutout in the chest. Her reddish brown hair was swept loosely around her shoulders.

Kathryn had her lips glossed in a shiny pink product.

She smiled ever-so-slightly at the camera as she took the photo.

Fans quickly noticed how different the mother of two appeared in the photos and were not slow to make it known.

One fan said: “You’re beautiful I’ll give you that but you are stunningly unique before… Now you just look like all the rest of them… Please don’t have any more surgeries by the time you reach 60 [you’ll] look like a monster…”

Another fan wrote: “Who is that?”

A third person chimed in: “Wow you changed your whole face. Why? You were beautiful before and still are.”

A fourth was added: “Damn girl, how many surgeries have you had? Can’t even recognize you!”

This is hardly the first time fans have weighed in on the Southern Charm stars’ looks.

BLONDE BEAUTY

Back in May, Kathryn wowed fans with a photo of herself in a tiny light blue dress that was entirely open on the sides with only a black ribbon holding it closed.

She paired the mini-dress with silver high heels featuring feather details.

Her long, straight hair, which was blond at the moment, was curled at its ends.

Kathryn captioned Kathryn’s post: “Heads Carolina,”Together with an Emoji that displayed a purple crystalball.

Chelsea Shea (hair and makeup artist) added several images to her page showing the glamorous look.

One of the snaps included Kathryn with her hands on her hips, posing in front of a mirror.

Chelsea captioned this post: “We brought in some 90s/millennium vibes. Color liners are amazing!”

She added that they “threw in some little braids throughout Kathryn’s hair,”It was a wig. “not permanent.”

Fans were divided on the look, but one writer was able to unite them. “You look absolutely stunning with any hair color or any outfit.”

One critic disagreed and commented “It’s not necessary! Kathryn is a beautiful girl! She doesn’t need to do that!”

The following fan said: “You are naturally photogenic, but everything about this is just beautiful.”

Another person said, “Why must you disappear from the person you really are?”

A fourth person called in: “Yes! Bring back the blonde!”

5 Kathryn Dennis shared additional photos from Nashville via her Instagram /kathryndennis

5 Some fans were shocked by Kathryn’s new appearance and speculated that she had undergone plastic surgery. /@kathryndennis