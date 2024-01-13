“Sofia Vergara stuns in topless selfie as she snubs AGT co-stars in tiny white towel” – Click to see what she did next! #SofiaVergara #toplessselfie #AGT #stunning #entertainmentnews

Sofia Vergara Enjoys Self-Care During Recent Netflix Premiere Stamina in London

SOFIA Vergara has invested in some self-care while visiting London for her recent Netflix premiere. The Modern Family alum, 51, shared the highlights from her time in London on her recent Instagram Stories timeline.

Sofia’s Time in London A snap that was shared on the America’s Got Talent judge’s Stories was a snap of herself amid a beauty treatment. Sofia photographed herself lying on her back with a tiny towel covering her chest.

Netflix Premiere and Glamorous Style Sofia was in London this week for the Netflix premiere of her new series Griselda. Simon Cowell, 64, showed his support for his NBC co-star Sofia at the show’s premiere. The two TV personalities posed together for a photo while they were at a Special Screening and Q&A Event for Griselda in London on Wednesday. She accessorized with dangling gold earrings.

Co-Star Interaction Initially, fans thought that Simon’s partiality toward Sofia was because he was crushing on her. Fans began to theorize this after Simon moved Heidi over a seat when Sofia came to the table in an AGT episode aired in June 2023. By the grins that Sofia and Simon had on their faces, it didn’t seem as if they missed their fellow AGT co-stars, Heidi Klum, 50, or Howie Mandel, 68, at the premiere. Fans began to theorize this after Simon moved Heidi over a seat when Sofia came to the table in an AGT episode aired in June 2023.

