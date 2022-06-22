Socialite Accused in Belize Police Official’s Shooting Death Denies Rumors in New Interview

The socialite accused of manslaughter in the shooting death of a high-ranking police official in Belize last year is speaking out.

“It was a loud bang. Then my ears were ringing. I was in shock,” Jasmine Hartin told Piers Morgan on Fox Nation.

“I don’t ever remember touching the trigger of the weapon, but I was holding it when it went off,” Hartin said.

The 33-year-old blonde says that the police official, Henry Jemmott, was encouraging her to get a gun for personal protection and was showing her how to use the weapon, when it accidentally discharged.

“He wanted me to pass him the clip. And at that point the clip was already back in the weapon, so I was struggling to remove the clip from the gun, and that’s when the gun went off,” Hartin said.

Hartin insists she was inexperienced with guns, despite video circulating of her shooting a watermelon during target practice.

“What that video doesn’t show you is the 10 times I tried to hit that watermelon and missed,” Hartin said.

Rumors have swirled that she and Jemmott were having an affair after it was revealed they were sharing a bottle of wine and she gave him a shoulder rub the night he was killed.

“That’s completely false. He was my friend,” Hartin said.

Hartin is also denying that she’s a party animal after videos showed her dancing in the rafters of a bar in a minidress. She says her reputation is in tatters due to her bitter custody battle with ex, Andrew Ashcroft, who is the son of a British billionaire Michael Ashcroft.

“Who would benefit from such rumors? Obviously, it would benefit in a custody court. It would benefit in many ways if I’m perceived to be this wild, cocaine addict party girl. It’s just not true,” Hartin said.

She claims she’s being set up and has been left to fend for herself as she awaits trial in the Central American nation.

“I’m definitely not a murderer, and I am being set up. This is terrifying,” Hartin said.

Hartin’s ex says he holds no ill will towards her and wishes her well at the trial.