So Is Squid Game actually a game? More on the Netflix show’s origins explored

**Warning – Major spoilers ahead**

The Korean drama series Squid Game has taken Netflix viewers along for a very bizarre ride as they experience this new premise by Hwang Dong-hyuk. We answer the obvious question: Is Squid Game a game?

The show’s narrative welcomes hundreds of contestants who have a financially challenging past, all looking to test their skills and their strength in the hopes of winning a large sum of money.

Is Squid Game a real game?

Yes, Squid Game is a real children’s game played in Korea during the 1970s and 1980s.

Squid Game can be described as a game similar to Capture the Flag and Red Rover. The malicious attack or defense teams play on a squid-shaped, usually in the dirt, board.

The official rules from the show were outlined at the beginning by Seong:

“In my town, we had a game called the “Squid Game.” We called it that because it’s played in a court shaped like a squid. They are easy to follow. There are two types of children: the offense and the defense. After the game starts, defense players can move around on their feet, but offenses outside the lines are limited to one foot. An attacker who cuts through the waist of a squid is allowed to use both their feet if they pass the defense. […] We called that ‘inspector royale.’ When we were ready for the final battle, the attackers gathered at the entrance to the squid. The attackers must tap the small closed-off space on the squid’s head with their foot to win. But if someone on the defense manages to push you outside the squid’s boundary, you die. […] Once you tap the squid’s head, you win and yell out, ‘Victory.”

Who wins the game?

Seong Gihun played Lee Jung-Jae in Squid Game.

Gi-Hun, who has won the Squid Game, comes to terms with the things he did to win, as well as his rivalry with his best friend.

In the show’s conclusion, Gi-Hun has won all the competition’s money but appears to have lost everything else in his life.

When the game’s creator dies, Gi-Hun then learns that the game is continuing.

How many children’s games are there in the Netflix show?

Squid Game offers six games for contestants to choose from.

The first is called Red Light Green Light – a popular children’s game in many countries where one person (the traffic light) stands with their back to a line of others. If their backs are turned, the other players must move towards them during the green signal. They must stop when the traffic lights turn red.

Contestants must cut a honeycomb shape from the honeycomb in the second game.

The third game is where contestants form groups of 10 and play around o tug of war.

The fourth game sees contestants team up to play a game with marbles.

The fifth game gives players a number between 1-16. After that, they must cross a bridge using the same order.

The Squid Game is the sixth and final game.

