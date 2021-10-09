So, How Does Kevin Federline Feel About Britney Spears Ending Her Conservatorship?

The drama surrounding Britney Spears’ conservatorship has really ramped up in the past few months. After speaking out against the order in court for the first time over the summer, and detailing many alleged abuses committed by her dad, Jamie, as he ran her financial affairs, the singer has now seen herself get closer than ever to having the conservatorship ended altogether. But, with all of the people who’ve had things to say about the case recently, one voice which has mostly been absent is that of Kevin Federline, Spears’ ex-husband and the father of her two sons. Now, we know how Federline feels about the pop star ending her conservatorship .

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears were married from 2004 to 2007, and had sons Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15) come out of their union. The boys mostly live with Federline, but even if that weren’t the case, Spears ending the court order that’s ruled her life for 13 years would still potentially have several effects on the lives of their children. In a statement to People , Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, expressed his client’s feelings on the matter, and said:

If Britney wants to see the children, she’s able to see the children. Obviously we don’t know whether the conservatorship will be continued, but as long as the boys are properly supervised and safe, and Britney is able to do that without the presence of a conservator, he’s happy.

Spears and Federline have not exactly had a post-divorce relationship that’s been smooth sailing. In 2018, the dancer / rapper / DJ requested more in monthly child support , and the court did side with him, granting an increase from the $20,000 a month he’d been getting since 2008 to $110,000 monthly. Then, in August of the following year, Jamie Spears got into a physical altercation with Sean Preston, who was 13 at the time, which led to Federline filing a police report on their grandfather the next day, and also eventually being granted a restraining order against him, which kept the older Spears from seeing both boys.

While her dad’s behavior clearly angered Federline, the same was also true for the pop star, who was said to always be afraid that she would end up losing custody of her children. This event may have helped Spears to begin a more vocal fight to have her father removed from the conservatorship, as a source says she supposedly “blames” her dad for not being able to see her kids more since that altercation, and hopes that can change now that he’s been removed as a conservator.