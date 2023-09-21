Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Shamed Christine For Leaving Kody?

Sister Wives Season 18 is turning in to must-see TV. We knew the new episodes on TLC would be packed full of drama since they were filmed while Christine Brown and Janelle Brown announced they were leaving Kody. The producers have definitely delivered.

If you follow the Brown Family drama, then you know that Christine and Janelle have officially left Kody Brown. But, the episodes that are airing now were filmed almost a year ago.

So, that means fans have gotten a front row seat to the behind the scenes drama that led up to the infamous Sister Wives divorce announcements.

In a recent episode of Sister Wives, Meri Brown made an interesting comment about Robyn. Kody’s former first wife vented to the cameras that she was tired of Robyn trying to force Christine and Kody to “work things out.”

If you are familiar with the Brown Family then you know that Robyn is a huge fan of polygamy and has begged the family to stick it out so they can grow old together and watch their grandkids play.

And, we have seen firsthand Robyn’s dismay over the wives leaving. She hasn’t exactly held back her feelings about the family separating.

Maybe it was because of underlying issues between Robyn or Christine, or maybe it was because Christine’s exit was the first and hardest for the family.

Regardless, Robyn definitely has shamed Christine on camera and in her 1-on-1 interviews this season, for not trying harder to save her marriage.

Is Christine Brown really the one to blame though? And, whether or not Robyn thinks Christine tried hard enough to save her marriage is really irrelevant.

When did Robyn become the divorce police and get to write the rule book on polygamist breakups? If anything, she should be supporting or comforting her sister wife, not trying to bully her in to staying in an unhappy marriage.

Do you think Robyn is being unfair in Season 18? Share your thoughts in the comments below and keep checking back here for more Sister Wives spoilers, news, and updates.