Sister Wives’ Meri Brown pays tribute to late mom six months after her death as star is ‘trying to be more like her’

SISTER Wives’ Meri Brown has paid tribute to her late mom six months after her death as star is ‘trying to be more like her.’

Bonnie Ahlstrom sadly died at the age of 76 last March, her famous daughter confirmed on her Instagram.

3 Meri was heartbroken as she paid tribute to her mom Image Credits: TLC

3 It has been six months since Bonnie suddenly passed away

Meri, 50, posted an emotional tribute on Instagram today.

She wrote: “Six months today since the sudden passing of this beautiful and elect lady I have the pleasure of calling ‘Mom’.

“Six months of having to remember I don’t get to call her and tell her about my newest idea, my fun plans, or the latest news.

“Six months of seeing something I think she’d love and then remembering I can’t get it for her.

“Six months of wanting to chat, ask advice, or hear her voice.

“Six months of not getting to hear about her love for her Savior or the next giving thing she’ll be doing. Six months of being forever grateful for the 50 years I had her.”

She added: “Six months of remembering all the things she taught me, the example she was, and the love she exuded.

“Six months of remembering, of gratitude, of trying to be more like her.

Because she was worth being like,” before signing off: “Love you, Mom!”

The family were plunged into mourning after the unexpected death of the Bonnie, their matriarch.

The funeral was a sombre affair attended by her nearest and dearest.

Meri was seen in a bright yellow dress as the rest of the guests wore all black or darker tones.

She attended the viewing of the body that took place in the morning and according to the insider, left the building to walk out to her car before the official service began.

Meri was seen applying “a lot” of hairspray as she fixed her makeup at her car.

Although she has longtime martial problems with Kody, 52, the reality star was still wearing her wedding ring.

The eyewitness insisted that while the energy of the event was understandably “very solemn,” Kody was seen appearing “energetic” and “chatty” with fellow gatherers.

Meanwhile Sister Wives stars Meri and Christine Brown have recently been ripped for “scamming fans” by working for LuLaRoe.

The backlash comes after a scathing documentary about the clothing company was released.

3 Kody was at the funeral too and fans noticed Meri was still wearing her wedding ring

Sister Wives fans slammed Meri for ‘scamming fans’ by working for LuLaRoe

Christine also works for the company