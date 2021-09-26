‘Sister, Sister’ Star Jackée Harry Was Once Married to Elgin Charles Who Came Out as Bisexual Years after Their Divorce

Jackée Harry was once married to celebrity hairstylist Elgin Charles, and the duo shares one son. However, over a decade ago, their divorce revealed a previously unknown side of the “Emperor of Hair.”

“Sister, Sister,” star Jackée Harry has remained active in the entertainment industry years after her stint as Lisa Landry on the ABC sitcom.

Much like her television fame, the actress has also found fulfillment in her personal life, surviving two separate marriages and having a son to show for it.

Notably, the mother welcomed her son, Frank, during her second marriage to Elgin Charles. Despite their divorce, Harry and Charles have maintained a cordial relationship as friends and co-parents.

WHO IS ELGIN CHARLES?

Famously known as the “Emperor of Hair,” Elgin Charles is the mastermind behind Elgin Charles Salon, an upscale beauty salon in Beverly Hills which has stood the test of time for over two decades.

He was born in San Antonio, Texas, and grew up with his parents. His mom was an award-winning blues singer, while his dad was a biochemist.

Growing up under both of them imbibed the Hollywood hairstylist with all the skills he needed to become a creative genius. In his twenties, the San Antonio native kicked off a career in finance but soon discovered hair was his true passion.

He has since blessed the world with innovative styles that quickly earned him the patronage of A-listers like La La Anthony, the Kardashians, Joan Collins, and Estelle.

In addition to his salons located globally, Charles’ hair empire covers a self-established school of cosmetology and a range of hair products.

He has also served as a host in numerous star-studded events and made tons of guest appearances on TV shows, including the “Wendy Williams Show.”

CHARLES’ RELATIONSHIP WITH JACKÉE HARRY

At the peak of his career, Charles met the iconic actress Jackée Harry. The duo began dating in 1995, and a year later, they exchanged wedding vows at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The grand occasion was graced by 550 guests, who witnessed the “Sister, Sister” star walk down the aisle in a white silk and satin gown by Robert Turturice.

One year after legalizing their union, Charles and the “Sister, Sister” star adopted Frank’s son. Now grown-up, Frank is a graduate of Beverly Hills High and an aspiring boxer. Sadly, the twosome divorced in 2003, after seven years of marriage.

Following the divorce, the duo continued living together while parenting their young son. During his appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” the father of one explained the living arrangement, saying:

“We decided to move in together to co-parent our son because he needs his mother in the household, and he was staying with me. So it works out well now because he needs a woman in his life. You know, a lover.”

COMING OUT AS BISEXUAL

Following his divorce from the “Sister, Sister” star, Charles shocked the world by revealing his sexual orientation. He came out as bisexual in his 2018 memoir, “By The Way,” where he detailed some of his past relationships and the fear of living as a bisexual man.

In the book, he explained that after living in fear for five decades, his dad’s death two years back gave him the courage to speak up. The icon admittedly had his first same-sex relationship at the age of 21 with a man called Keith.

Their romance lasted for six months but served as an eye-opener all the same. He spent his remaining years exploring the dating waters with both men and women.

CONFRONTING WENDY WILLIAMS

While he refrained from coming out to the world, it was inevitable that a few people within his close circle knew about it, leading to spilled rumors.

Perhaps, acting on such speculations led show host Wendy Williams to offset Charles with the question, “do you have a lover” during his 2011 appearance on the show.

Despite being caught off guard, the Emperor of Hair managed to handle the question strategically, thereby diffusing the tension. He explained:

“I already knew where she was coming from. She wasn’t asking me, ‘Are you in a relationship.’ It was coded. It was definitely messy. You know, just ask me straight up if you want to.”

Charles admitted he was glad the show host did not ask him directly at the time, as he was unprepared to let the world know. Years later, he found himself prepared to answer any question concerning his sexuality.

JACKÉE HARRY’S RELATIONSHIPS

While Harry never married again after divorcing Charles, she has kept her dating life active. She once admitted in an interview that she was dating a long-time friend. Speaking on what she needed in an ideal partner, the 65-year-old revealed:

“Trust, loyalty with women, and security. Meaning you could take care of me if something happens to me. Not just financially, but spiritually and emotionally.”

Going further, she explained that those qualities were more important to people who have achieved a certain level in their career. She concluded by naming security as the number one thing women looked out for.

The actress discussed her love life months later revealed she was still looking for love in all the wrong places. Explaining further, she admitted she preferred younger men because they were more fun, even though she knew it was the wrong place to look.

HAPPY GRANDPARENTS

Aside from being parents to their adopted son, Frank, Jackée Harry, and Elgin Charles are grandparents. The duo has two grandkids, Kydyn, and a granddaughter, Lyv, from their son.

The exes relish every moment with the adorable youngsters and never shy away from posting about them on social media. With such lovable grandparents, one could say that Lyv and Kydyn are certainly the luckiest grandkids in the world.