Gabby Petito Missing partner sought by FBI As Dog the Bounty Hunter vows to find!

Dog the Bounty Hunter has vowed to find the missing partner of YouTuber Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie, who is sought by the FBI and turned up at his parents’ house on Saturday

Dog the Bounty Hunter has dramatically joined in the hunt to find the partner of Gabby Petito who the FBI is searching for in a murder probe.

Her body was tragically found on September 15 and authorities say her death is being treated as a homicide.

Brian Laundrie, 23, has been missing since she was found dead and he reportedly told his parents he was going to go hiking five miles away from their home in the Carlton Reserve in Florida, US.

Three days later his parents alerted the police about his disappearance after he failed to return home.

Now Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, has joined the hunt for him.

The former bail bondsman arrived at the house of missing Brian’s parents on Saturday afternoon.

The 68-year-old was dressed in his traditional black attire and was said to have repeatedly banged on their front door in North Port, Florida.

“I need to speak to the father,” Duane told Daily Mail before he aggressively banged on the door again.

“I need to ask him where his son is. Is he in there?”

The reporter then asked the TV star if he was confident he could help find the man and replied: “‘Yes – I will find him. I’m chasing several leads. We’ve got a lot of leads. I can’t tell you more but we are getting leads every 10 minutes.”

After failing to get a response at the door, Dog left the area in a vehicle driven by his wife Francie Frane, 52. He had told reporters he would reveal more information soon.

Brian’s disappearance followed his cross-country road trip with his fiance Gabby, 22. The influencer was last seen alive on August 25.

Brian had returned to his Florida home alone on September 1, before Gabby’s parents reported their daughter missing 11 days later.

Her body was found on September 15 after an extensive search at Grand Teton National Park’s Spread Creek campground. While her death was classified as a homicide, the actual cause is yet to be revealed.

Police and the FBI have been searching for Brian in a reserve five miles away from his home which is well known for being home to alligators.

Duane revealed that he has also set up a hotline for people to contact him if they have any new information on his whereabouts.

He is said to be “volunteering” to help after being moved by Gabby’s family.

His representative says he will also work with law enforcement while keeping any public leads and tips confidential.

“Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves,” his rep said.

“Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family and want to help bring justice for her death.”