Simon Cowell reveals X-Factor will return but maybe to ITV rival after ‘needed’ break

Cowell confirmed his hit, which ran for 17 years, will be back, and he expects an American version to follow. And he teased that the show may be on a different channel in the future.

The X Factor WILL return to our screens but may not be on ITV, says Simon Cowell.

The mogul, who pulled the plug on a 2022 return for X Factor, spoke for the first time since reports he had ditched the “tired, out of touch” format.

He confirmed that the hit show, which ran for 17 years, would return, followed by an American version.

He also teased that the show might be on another channel in the future. Speaking at the finale of America’s Got Talent in Los Angeles, Cowell said: “Everything is about timing. Sometimes you have to know when to call it quits and when to bring it back.

“I just felt it needed a break; it was nothing more than that.

“You can always make new music shows, which we are. And then when the time is right, we will bring it back with ­someone else. That was always the plan. It was not anything dramatic.”

Cowell, 61, is currently busier than ever with huge TV and stage deals across the world.

He is getting ready for ITV’s new winter show, Walk The Line, as well as overseeing a Las Vegas residency for America’s Got Talent acts.

To create a new show at Luxor Resort, the showbiz guru has teamed up with Fremantle Casinos and MGM Casinos.

On Wednesday, magician Dustin Tavella won AGT, making him a headliner in the talent show, opening in six weeks. Cowell and his ­partners have spent over £5million and four years mapping out the dream to build his own Vegas theatre to show acts from US TV’s top-rated entertainment show.

Former BGT Champions contestant Preacher Lawson will host America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE.

Cowell said: “Audiences will be able to enjoy some of the most incredible – and memorable – talents we have seen on AGT. They’ll see this year’s winner. To put on an AGT residency in the world capital of live entertainment is a dream come true.”