You can now buy the most expensive house in Spain with private cinema and infinity pools
By Brandon Pitt
YOU can now buy ‘the most expensive house in Spain’ – complete with open-air cinema, a Turkish bath, and two infinity pools.

A seven-bedroom villa dubbed Spain’s ‘most expensive home’ has hit the market for £65million as Brits flock to Majorca to escape the UK.

The 2,300sqft property, named Villa Solitaire has panoramic sea views across Palma Bay at the highest point of Son Vida – an exclusive area in southern Majorca.

The villa features seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and two kitchens. There is also a Turkish bath and bar, as well as a satellite cooking area for parties.

The ground floor features large glass-walled living areas with a formal and informal dining area that open onto the huge terrace and two infinity pools.

A ‘welcome atrium’ includes a glass elevator to the bedrooms and other living spaces, just in case your day at the beach leaves you struggling with the stairs.

Lucky owners have the option to enjoy the sunset from their rooftop hot tub or at their own open-air cinema.

In the basement the luxury continues, with spa facilities including a sauna, and fitness room – as well as a calming ‘video art installation’ to set the mood.

There is also a staff area in the basement that has two bedrooms and six parking spaces.

You can bring your cabin luggage along with you to enjoy your stay in the property, which is furnished with Nilufar’s custom-made furniture.

For those looking to take some time out from Mallorca’s party vibe the property offers a spacious Mediterranean ‘Zen Garden’.

The property is situated on a street which has become a hub for British ex-pats. You can expect to meet other English-speaking neighbors.

From the outside, Villa Solitaire, which was built in 2017, looks like ‘floating boat sails’ thanks to a design by Milanese architect Matteo Thun.

If you fancy it for yourself, it is currently listed by Engel & Völkers for £65,000,000.

