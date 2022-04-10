Simon Cowell Reveals Why He’s Planning His Wedding By Himself

Simon Cowell recently opened up to People and explained why he’s not using a wedding planner for his upcoming nuptials with Lauren Silverman. Explaining that he doesn’t want the wedding to go “out of control,” Cowell is taking matters into his own hands. He said, “I don’t want to have one of these ghastly wedding planners and all the arguments that happen, and who you do invite and who you don’t invite. The whole thing just seems like too much hassle.” In addition, Cowell said that he hasn’t revealed his master wedding plan to anyone, even Silverman.

Cowell wanting to be his own wedding planner shouldn’t really surprise anyone as back in 2014, he told the Financial Times that he’s someone who likes to pay attention to the smallest details in life. “Even when I’m on a show, I know what’s going on, and if it’s going wrong what we have to do to try to fix it. I’m minutely involved in every part, literally down to the color of the floor. I can spot a lightbulb out at 100 metres,” he said. In other words, it sounds like Cowell might be in luck if he ever chooses to switch careers.