Si King From Hairy Bikers Splits With Australian fiancé he was set to marry this year!

Hairy Bikers star Si King has split from his fiancé who he was set to marry this year, according to reports.

The long-distance relationship between the foodie and Michele Cranston was a long-term one. They had been flying once per month to Australia since their meeting while filming Down Under in 2018.

The 54-year-old presenter has said in the past that he was planning a permanent move out to Australia at some point, reports the Mirror.

Si also blamed Jane’s divorce on his hectic career and long absences.

“We lost each other,” he said in 2016. “Jane was focused on the family and I was focused on work.”

Si’s long-time star Dave Myers, who was born in Romania, has been married since 2011 to Liliana Orzac.

Tonight, Thursday, September 23, BBC 2 will air The Hairy Bikers Go North on BBC 2.

The duo’s new eight-part series will see them travel from the west coast to the east in the north of England.

They begin their journey in Lancashire and then travel through Yorkshire, Cumbria, Northumberland, The Peak District in Derbyshire, and finally Tyne & Wear.

Dave said: “This series was a bit of a love letter to ourselves, it was quite important to us. We haven’t filmed in the UK for ten years so it was quite important to us. And it was even more pertinent because of Covid.”

Si also spoke of his delight at becoming a grandad.

“It was fantastic. She is an absolute joy… I am completely smitten. It’s very odd.”

Of the new show, he added: “It’s a lovely nostalgic series. It’s the landscape and the food that has defined us.”

Their shows have been a huge hit for the BBC, and they have created more than 20 successful cookbooks as well as a range of low-fat sauces and their own diet club.