Shudder Picks Up William Moseley-Led Mystery Horror ‘Raven’s Hollow’

Raven’s Hollow, the mystery horror directed by Christopher Hatton and starring William Moseley, has landed at Shudder.

The AMC Networks-backed streamer has picked up the feature, which is produced by Canoe Film, Cinevilla Studios and 828 Media Capital, in the U.S., UK, Australia and New Zealand. It is set to launch in 2022.

It come as principal photography has started on the pic from the Battle of the Damned director.

The film is a supernatural thriller inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s mysterious exit from The Military Academy at West Point. Chronicles of Narnia star Moseley is joined by Melanie Zanetti (Love and Monsters), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones), David Hayman (Fisherman’s Friends), Oberon K. A. Adjepong (The Dark Tower), and Callum Woodhouse (All Creatures Great and Small).

Returning from a training exercise in upstate New York, Poe and four other West Point cadets make a gruesome discovery. This encounter will lead them into a forgotten community where they find a township guarding a frightening secret that feeds Poe’s wandering and ingenious mind. Believing something sinister is at play, Poe explores the dark, suspicious underbelly of a frightened people reluctant to talk of any atrocity witnessed, in order to reveal the secrets hidden within. Risking everything as he uncovers the layers of Raven’s Hollow’s past, Poe ultimately comes face to face with a truth that will haunt him forever.

Caroline Stern, MD of Canoe Film, is producing alongside Andrejs Ekis of Cinevilla Studios and Todd Lundbohm and Mark Andrews of 828 Media Capital. Filming is taking place at Cinevilla Studios in Latvia with Creativity Media and Filmgate handling post and VFX respectively, in the UK.

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Stern with Emily Gotto, Vice President of Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions for Shudder.

Shudder’s Gotto said, “We’re delighted to be working with such a talented creative team to bring Christopher’s unique vision to life. Raven’s Hollow is a wonderful example of the storytelling that we continue to seek out within the horror genre, and we’re excited to share it with members next year.”

Stern said, “When Chris Hatton came to me with the screenplay, I knew we had to be involved; and then Andrejs Ekis offered his studios, we knew we could achieve the creative vision on the scale we imagined. We’re so fortunate to be joined by incredibly supportive partners, an outstanding cast and an experienced creative team and are looking forward to sharing first footage over the next few weeks.”

Todd Lundbohm added, “We’re excited to add this gothic fictional re-telling of the Edgar Allen Poe origin story to our portfolio of investments. The cast is first class and the 1800’s sets built at Cinevilla look incredible.”