Should Drew Barrymore Be Thankful About Her Talk Show’s Impending Cancellation? Why One Source Thinks So

Is Drew Barrymore reckoning with the end of her talk show? One report says her ratings are too low, and she should seek an exit strategy. Gossip Cop investigates.

Drew Barrymore ‘Getting The Axe?’

According to Star, Barrymore’s A-list friends are not enough to save her flagging talk show. The Drew Barrymore Show has had such high-profile guests as Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, yet it still hasn’t found the same audience folks like Kelly Ripa and Kelly Clarkson have. “Drew’s ratings started out horrible, and while they’ve picked up a bit during this season, it’s probably not enough for her to get renewed for a third,” an insider says.

Barrymore goes head to head with Live with Kelly and Ryan, but she can only get a fraction of its audience. “Staffers are seeing the writing on the wall,” an insider says. While the Scream star still has a positive attitude, folks are already updating their resumes for the next gig.

One source believes cancellation could be a blessing: “She’s put her love life on hold to work on the show and take care of her girls… not having to pour her heart and soul into work would let her get back to it.”

The Show Had A Rough Start

The Drew Barrymore Show was thrown to the wolves thanks to its 9 a.m. time slot in most regions. It’s true that the ratings are nothing compared to Live With Kelly and Ryan,The Price is Right or Judge Judy. Daytime TV is a hyper-competitive marketplace. That being said, the writing isn’t on the wall quite yet.

At a minimum, Barrymore is looking at another six months of shows. Her second season was greenlit in July, so no decision positive or negative would happen before then. The daytime sphere is also set for a major shakeup when Ellen goes off the air. Once she’s gone, there will be millions of folks searching for a new show. The Babes in Toyland star could attract that audience, so CBS may wait until then to make a final decision.

Her show has nothing to do with her lack of a partner. Barrymore isn’t dating anyone because she doesn’t know how to date as a single mother. She recently said, “I don’t know how to date with kids, you know. I’m not there yet. I have two young girls, [ages 7 and 9] and I’m like, I don’t want to bring people home.” Like most of her peers, she’s capable of balancing romance and her job because she’s done it all her life. Her show is not a hindrance to her life.

Other Tall Tales

Star has already proven it cannot be trusted with Barrymore stories. In 2019, it announced she was dating a mystery man but wouldn’t say who. The ET star has admitted she hasn’t dated in years, so that was false. Cancellation rumors around her show are increasingly common. Her footing is more stable than tabloids would have you believe. Only time will tell if and when she goes off the air.

More News From Suggest

Tom Selleck Allegedly Stalling ‘Blue Bloods’ Renewal Talks By Demanding Raise, Anonymous Source Says

Rumors Say That Pete Davidson Has Been Skipping ‘SNL’ Rehearsals To Hang Out With Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly ‘Getting Close’ With An Unlikely Celebrity Suitor

Marisa Tomei Dishes On Her Go-To Method For Hiding Gray Roots In A Flash

Does Ryan Seacrest Have A Girlfriend? All About His Love Life In 2022