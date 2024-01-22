Shocking Twist: Dr. Pamela Blake’s Departure from Chicago Med Sends Fans into a Frenzy!

Is Sarah Rafferty Returning to Chicago Med? Will Dr. Pamela Blake Make a Comeback?

In a recent interview with Variety, co-showrunner Diane Frolov hinted at the possibility of Sarah Rafferty reprising her role as Dr. Pamela Blake in “Chicago Med.” Frolov stated, “If the character’s alive, the character can and very often will come back.” This suggests that there’s hope for Dr. Blake’s return, despite her absence since the Season 8 premiere.

The Fate of Dr. Pamela Blake

The decision to bring back Rafferty’s character may hinge on multiple factors, including the interest of “Chicago Med” writers and Rafferty’s own availability. After being cast as Dr. Katherine Walter in the Netflix series “My Life with the Walter Boys,” which premiered in December 2023, Rafferty’s schedule may be too tight for a recurring role in “Chicago Med.”

Did “My Life with the Walter Boys” Influence Her Departure from “Chicago Med”?

Given that Rafferty signed on for the Netflix series months before her character was written off “Chicago Med,” it’s conceivable that her exit from the NBC show was linked to her commitment to “My Life with the Walter Boys.” Although unconfirmed, this scenario remains a possibility.

The Future of Dr. Pamela Blake

Whether or not Dr. Pamela Blake returns to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, fans of Rafferty’s work can remain hopeful for a surprise “One Chicago” comeback. Despite her current absence, the door remains open for the beloved character’s potential return.