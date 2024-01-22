Shocking: Police Force’s Failure to Attend 999 Call Leads to Another Murder – The Sun

Shocking: Police Fail to Attend 999 Call in Triple Murder Case – What’s Going On?

A police force that neglected to respond to a 999 emergency call made by a father suspected of committing a triple murder is now under scrutiny, after referring itself to the watchdog for a separate killing. This marks the second time that Norfolk Constabulary has reported itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct within 24 hours, and the third time in a month.

Second Referral in 24 Hours

The latest self-referral stems from the discovery of a woman in her 30s who was strangled in Great Yarmouth on a recent Saturday morning. A 40-year-old man has since been charged with murder and is due to appear before magistrates in Norwich today. The police made a voluntary referral to the IOPC due to previous contact before the woman’s death.

First Referral: Failure to Attend 999 Call

The day before, the police force reported themselves to the watchdog after officers did not arrive in response to a 6am emergency call made by 45-year-old Bartlomiej Kuczynski, in Costessy, near Norwich. They eventually reached the scene at 7.15am, only after being alerted by another individual. Upon forcing entry, officers discovered the bodies of Kuczynski, his two daughters aged seven and 12, and a 36-year-old woman. Kuczynski, who was reportedly struggling with mental health issues, is believed to have taken his own life after committing the murders. Both he and the woman died from stab wounds to the neck, with post-mortem examinations for the girls scheduled for Wednesday. This referral follows a previous IOPC referral made by Norfolk’s force in December, relating to prior contact when Kuczynski went missing.

Implications and Proposals for Change

In light of these tragic incidents and law enforcement’s responses, Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has proposed the idea of having domestic abuse experts present in 999 control rooms.

The failings of the police in attending 999 calls and responding to emergency situations are deeply concerning, especially in cases of such grave nature. The public’s trust in the police’s efficiency and ability to protect them has been severely shaken by these failures, and the police force must address these issues with the highest priority. Such situations call for a thorough review of the emergency response protocols and procedures, and effective steps should be taken to ensure that no call for help goes unanswered. The safety and security of the public depend on the police’s ability to respond promptly, and this is not a responsibility that can afford to be taken lightly.