Shocking: Nurse Mom Cuts Son’s Allowance After Shocking Discovery

How Did the Nurse Find Out Her Husband Was Stealing Their Son’s Allowance?

A mother who works as a nurse gave her 10-year-old son an allowance but stopped when she discovered who was pocketing the cash. A confrontation ensued, leading the culprit to accuse her of being heartless and financially controlling.

The nurse’s son had enough of his father taking his money and reported him to the mother. As per the son, his father would approach him whenever he received his allowance. The parent would then ask the boy for the money to buy him anything he wanted.

However, the father wouldn’t buy the boy anything when he went to the store. He would use it to buy his own stuff. OP explained that since her son was still too young to drive to the store, and because she also works long hours and couldn’t be there for him when he needed to buy his stuff, her husband was left in charge of buying him things.

The father went ahead to call the nurse heartless and financially controlling.

The parent would take the money and lie that he would buy Dorritos for his son and his friends when he went to the supermarket. However, the son never received his snacks. After two months of his father taking his allowance, the boy reported the issue to his mother.

The boy was afraid of reporting sooner because his father had lied to him telling him that if he told his mother, she would get mad. The parent had also told the boy that he would get in trouble if he reported him to his mother.

The nurse revealed that when she told her husband she knew the truth, they had a big fight. The father said taking his son’s allowance wasn’t a big deal. He claimed that 99% of the time he took his son’s money, he always bought the boy’s stuff.

The father also defended himself by saying that taking the allowance was necessary

”I shamed him for taking advantage of our son and taking the money that was meant for him and said he was acting like a thief but worse when stealing from his own son.”

The nurse then told her husband that she wouldn’t be giving their son an allowance anymore because, as a father, he was misusing it. She added that from then forward, she would be handling their son’s needs.

The nurse, who was by then angry, told her husband that whatever she planned to do was no longer his business.

What Happened after the Nurse Told Her Husband She Knew the Truth?

The nurse refused to engage with her husband on the matter anymore because he was guilt-tripping her. However, she didn’t tell them which step she had settled on and how she would handle the matter going forward.

If OP’s story left you wanting more, here’s one of a single mother who was surprised to find money under her son’s pillow after the boy put his tooth there.