Shocking: North West, 10, Caught on Camera Stealing Kim Kardashian’s Phone and Risking Chicago’s Safety in All-White Bedroom

KIM KARDASHIAN’S Daughters Give Sneak Peek of Her Bedroom in New Video

Kim Kardashian’s daughters, North West and Chicago West, recently took to TikTok to showcase their mom’s private space. In the video, the celebrity kids danced around in one of their mom’s many mansions in Los Angeles, giving viewers a peek into Kim’s bedroom and the rest of the space.

The Glamorous Glimpse

In the TikTok clip, North and Chicago sported matching purple tracksuits as they danced wildly in the huge room while Kim’s bed was visible in the background, complete with a mattress placed on a large marble slab. In the distance, a huge doorway offered a glimpse of a seating area, everything adorned in crisp, neutral tones.

Birthday Bash & Bratz Controversy

Just before the video was posted, Chicago celebrated her sixth birthday, and for the big day, the young girl enjoyed an extravagant Bratz-themed party. However, fans raised concerns about Kim setting unrealistic beauty standards with the creation of a life-sized Bratz figurine based on her daughter.

Decor Debacles & TikTok Troubles

While the video offered a glimpse into Kim’s glamorous room, fans have critiqued Kim’s interior decorating, with some expressing concerns that her muted home looks ‘depressing’ for her four kids. Additionally, Kim has faced backlash regarding her daughter North’s presence on TikTok, with Kanye West expressing disapproval of his daughter using makeup and being on TikTok without his consent.

In conclusion, while Kim Kardashian’s daughters delighted fans with a TikTok tour of her home, the video also raised concerns about excessive glamor and potential negative impacts on her children. Whether it’s controversial birthday parties or social media use, the Kardashian-West household continues to make headlines with their polarizing lifestyle choices.