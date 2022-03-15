Shikha Talsania & Sohum Shah Board Sudhanshu Saria Drama ‘Sanaa’

EXCLUSIVE:Cast is rounding up SanaaSudhanshu, a National Film Award-winning filmmaker, directed and wrote the Hindi drama titled.Loev).

Shikha Talsania (Veere Di Wedding, Coolie Number 1) and Sohum Shah (Talwar, Ship of Theseus. TumbaadRadhika madan, the pic’s leader, has invited ) to join. This story follows a young, ambitious girl who becomes enraged by an internal struggle that is rooted deep in unhealed trauma.

The project is being produced by Saria’s production house, Four Line Entertainment. Saria was just announced as the director in a female-led espionage pic UlajhJunglee Pictures. He also writes, directs and runs shows. MasoomAmazon Prime is his co-production and writing project. Delhi CrimeSeason 3 on Netflix

“It’s a terrific script with a very relevant take on our society today and I just connected with it instantly. It’s funny, emotional and perceptive and I can’t wait to get started on it,”Talsania expressed gratitude for her participation in the pic.

“What excites me about the story is the way Sudhanshu deals with morality and the consequences of choices. Every choice for these characters is a gamble and the outcomes are so surprising and relatable. It takes a lot to make such a film and I’m thrilled to be on this journey with Sudhanshu. I look forward to showing a while different side of me through this film,”Shah added

“It’s an absolute dream for me to welcome actors like Shikha and Sohum on to our team. I have slaved over writing these characters and dreamt about who would finally play them. It’s a huge win for everyone at Four Line Entertainment that both Sohum and Shikha said yes,”Saria, director.