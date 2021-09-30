Shiddat Is All Set For An OTT Release and Where You Can Stream It

How can fans worldwide watch the upcoming Hindi language romantic movie ‘Shiddat’ online and confirm a release time?

Another week, another collection of Indian movies and shows.

Clutch, Lift, and Bhraman may be taking the headlines, but one of the most anticipated new releases is the romantic drama ‘Shiddat.’

The film is produced by Maddock Films, T-Series, and features Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan in the leading roles.

One year ago, Shiddat was delayed. Now, Shiddat fans all over the world are counting the hours till the movie launches online.

How to watch Shiddat…

Shiddat was originally slated to release in theatres in September 2020, but like countless cinema projects worldwide, it was delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The production team decided to go OTT, following the latest industry trend. Shiddat will now launch exclusively through the Disney Plus Hotstar streaming service on Friday, October 1st.

The platform offers three subscription packages that will provide Shiddat, Premium, Mobile, and Super access.

Mobile plans are limited to one tablet or mobile device and cost Rs 499 per year. New customers can enjoy all the benefits and convenience of premium across multiple devices with the Super subscription package at the cost of Rs 899 per year. The Premium bundle can be viewed on up to two devices and costs only Rs 299 per month. This is Rs 1499 per annum.

Has a release date and time been confirmed?

At the time of writing, Shiddat is scheduled to launch on Friday, October 1st, but Disney Plus Hotstar has not confirmed an official launch time for the upcoming movie.

Disney Plus releases new content every Friday at 12.30 PM IST. But, Hotstar’s original content has a unique launch format that makes it difficult to estimate when the content will be released.

If a member or Disney Plus Hotstar shares an official launch date for Shiddat, this article will be updated.

Listen to the official soundtrack…

With a movie such as Shiddat, the hype and expectation can often depend on the film’s original soundtrack. Thankfully, Shiddat’s soundtrack has received excellent reviews online.

Shiddat’s soundtrack is composed by Sachin-Jigar, Manan Bhardwaj, and Gourov Dasgupta, with lyrics written by Kausar Munir, Priya Saraiya, Kunwar Juneja, and Manan Bhardwaj.

“We give them 3 stars each. Overall, the Shiddat album doesn’t have any track that will annoy you, just that all the songs’ lyrics say the same thing. Verdict: 4.5/5 stars.” – Pallabi Chatterjee, via Yahoo Life.

Sri Lankan singer Yohani performed the title track and released it through her YouTube channel on September 28th to a fantastic reception, gaining more than three million views.

The entire soundtrack can be accessed on the T-Series YouTube page, found here.

Early reviews are in…

The first reviews are starting to come in for Shiddat but unfortunately, it appears that the movie has not met the expectation of critics.

India.com’s Vineeta Kumar gave the film an underwhelming two stars out of five, labeling Shiddat as having a “flawed, impractical, sexist, and regressive storyline.”

The review explains how the writing leaves a lot to be desired, consistently pointing out that stalking and harassment have little space in modern romantic stories: “We can write and show better than that!”

Kumar praised the cast’s performances, especially Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina, who is “becoming a better version of himself in every screen outing now.”

“Even with decent performances, the story of Shiddat is jaw-droppingly impractical, and the love that it talks about is not meant for regular, normal people. Love knows no boundaries, but you don’t have to go literal about it!” – Vineeta Kumar, via India.com.

This article will be updated as more information is shared on Shiddat’s digital release.