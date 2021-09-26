Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper makes horrific 90th-minute error to gift Ipswich goal

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell made a horrific blunder to gift Ipswich Town a 90th-minute equaliser in their League One clash.

The Owls were leading 1-0 thanks to Dennis Adeniran’s first-half volley, with Peacock-Farrell having kept out an attempt to level from Macauley Bonne.

And with the ball safe in the keeper’s arms, they just needed to see out the game for a win that would have lifted them to seventh in the table.

But Peacock-Farrell didn’t see Bonne lurking behind him as he prepared to launch a kick upfield – despite a team-mate trying to point out the forward.

As he rolled the ball out in front of him, Bonne ran around him, robbed him and set about trying to embarrass the keeper by finding a way to goal.









But with Peacock-Farrell desperately scrambling back to make amends for his error, Bonne instead pulled it back for Scott Fraser to pass across goal to Conor Chaplin, who steered the ball home with the keeper stranded on the edge of his six-yard box.

The keeper could only collapse to the ground with his head in his hands as Ipswich celebrated what could prove a vital point in their bid to climb clear of the early relegation places.

The comical goal was reminiscent of when Dion Dublin ran from behind the byline to mug Shay Given and score for Coventry City against Newcastle in 1997.

One fan said on Twitter, “Pantomime season coming early #hesbehindyou” while another asked: “How the f**k have defenders not told keeper Town player was waiting to pounce take a point?”

Another supporter saw the funny side despite losing a bet, posting three laughing emojis as he tweeted: “look at the f**king state of this that cost me a grand.”

But Ipswich fans loved it, with one saying that Bonne was “Making me fall back in love with my club”, while another posted: “Very Ipswich way of scoring that but god it was good!”













Another supporter had to run back to her seat when she heard the crowd’s reaction, later tweeting: “I started to walk down the steps and have never sprinted back up so quickly when I heard what was about to happen !!!!”

And another was still chuckling at the blunder on his way home from the match, posting “making the rail replacement bus ride home worth it” along with two laughing emojis.