Seventies Rock Icon Returns with New Music – Glastonbury Appearance Anticipated

Is Billy Joel Headlining Glastonbury 2024? Exciting News Confirmed

Billy Joel, the Piano Man star, has made headlines after revealing his first single in 17 years!

The Latest News on Billy Joel’s Music Release After 17 Long Years

Piano Man vocalist Billy Joel announced his first release since 2007, Turn The Lights Back On, this week. Now Glastonbury’s iconic annual festival at Worthy Farm in June is said to be the “perfect time” to showcase the New York native’s fresh material, set to hit shelves on February 1.

Billy Joel’s Tipped 2024 Glastonbury Performance

Neil Roarty, spokesperson for bettingsites.co.uk, has told how the We Didn’t Start The Fire hitmaker could be a top choice. He said: “Billy Joel’s social media post on Monday has ignited rumours of a series of live performances throughout the year, with June’s Glastonbury Festival appearing to be a perfect time for him to perform his first single in 17 years. The American pianist’s price to headline the legendary festival has been slashed from 10/1 to 7/2 on Tuesday morning, making him the fifth likeliest act to take to the stage in June.”

Celebrity Fans React to Billy Joel’s New Music Release

Billy revealed a sneak peek of the release on his Instagram page. In his caption, he gushed: “It’s time to TURN THE LIGHTS BACK ON. Brand new single coming February 1st. Pre-order now at the link in bio!” Understandably, fans were hugely excited, with one who wrote: “I’ve been waiting my whole life for this (mostly because Billy has not released new music in my lifetime).” A second put: “Why am I bawling and haven’t even heard it yet?!!!!!!!!!! Omg I’m so excited,” as a third put: “I’m gonna actually faint what.” One then wrote: “A NEW BILLY JOEL SONG FOR THE FIRST TIME IN DECADES!? I AM SO EXCITED.”

Billy Joel’s Ongoing Performance at Madison Square Gardens

Meanwhile, the rocker is currently performing his once monthly residency at Madison Square Garden, New York, which runs until July. The unprecedented run began in 2014 and, initially, had no end date. Yet last summer, Billy announced it would wrap this year on his 150th performance in the iconic venue.