Seven Brits who thrived when playing abroad as Tammy Abraham finds form at Roma

Tammy Abraham has hit the ground running at Roma after leaving Chelsea to join the Italian club in the summer.

Abraham, 23, left the Blues to be with Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.

Roma forked out £34million to prise the England striker away from west London, and he is already performing well as the focal point of Jose Mourinho’s attack.

He has scored three goals and assisted two times in his six first appearances for the Giallorossi. This includes the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 win over Udinese.

In the midst of Abraham’s remarkable form out in Italy we have taken a look to seven other Brits who excelled while playing abroad.







Steve McManaman

After nine years at Liverpool, McManaman joined Real Madrid in 1999 at a difficult time for the Spanish club, who were riddled with debt and political infighting.

McManaman, an England midfielder, was a hit at Bernabeu.

He played 158 games for Los Blancos, scoring 14 goal and winning two Spanish titles.

Chris Waddle

The England winger made over 500 appearances for Newcastle, Tottenham and Sheffield Wednesday, but it was out in France where he enjoyed his greatest success.

Marseille paid £4.5million to sign him from Spurs in 1989, a record fee for a British player at the time, and he quickly earned the nickname ‘Magic Chris’ while helping them storm to Ligue 1 glory in his debut season.

After returning from the 1990 World Cup in France, Waddle enjoyed his best season. He won another league title and was selected for the FIFA World XI. Waddle also reached the European Cup final.

He won Ligue 1 the second year and left with a total of 27 goals, 36 assists, in 137 matches.







Glenn Hoddle

One of the most technically gifted English players of all time, Hoddle called time on his 12-year stay at Spurs to join Monaco in 1987 and got off to a flyer, winning the league title and being voted foreign player of the year in his debut campaign.

Arsene Withers’ side reached the European Cup quarter-finals in the second season with 20 goals from the midfielder. Unfortunately, his final two years were marred by injuries.

After scoring 30 goals in 87 games, he was able to leave the club and move back to England via Swindon.







Kevin Keegan

Keegan raised eyebrows when he left English champions Liverpool in 1977 to join Hamburg, who hadn’t finished higher than sixth in Germany’s top flight for the last two decades.

Although he struggled initially at the club, a red card for punching a footballer in a midseason friendly earned him an eight-week ban. However, he turned the situation around and won the Ballon d’Or award that same year.

His total of 17 goals in 34 matches helped Hamburg win the Bundesliga title in the next season. He was also awarded another Ballon d’Or and played a crucial role in their run to European Cup finals a year later.







John Charles

The Welsh star was one of the very first Brits to play abroad, completing a £65,000 switch from Leeds to Juventus in 1957.

He enjoyed five years in Turin and scored a record 105 goals in 179 matches. He also won three Serie A titles, two Coppa Italyalia and one Coppa Italia. His debut season saw him score 28 goals in 34 league games, earning him the Golden Boot.

Charles’ time at Juve was so remarkable that he was awarded the 1997 Juve Best Foreign Import award. This was ahead of Zinedine Zidane and Michel Platini.







Gareth Bale

Arguably the most successful British star overseas, Bale secured a world-record £85million transfer to Real Madrid after developing into one of the best players on the planet at Tottenham.

In his debut season, Bale scored 22 goals in 44 appearances. He also contributed to their Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

He is still a Madrid player today, having won two Spanish titles, one Copa del Rey, and three more Champions League victories. His overall goal return in 254 games was 106.







Paul Lambert

The Scottish midfielder left Motherwell upon the expiry of his contract in 1996 and was snapped up by back-to-back Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund, having impressed manager Ottmar Hitzfeld in the previous season’s UEFA Cup.

Lambert was a key player in Dortmund’s historic Champions League victory. He shut down Manchester United in the semi final and defeated Zinedine Zidane during their final win over Juventus.

After setting up the winning goal, he was the first Brit to win the European Cup alongside a foreign team. He returned to Scotland with Celtic 18 months later.