Serena Williams slams NYT’s use of Venus picture in her story about her

Serena Williams called the New York Times(NYT) After the publication used a photograph of Venus, her sister, in a story on her.

The tennis legend shared a photo from the print publication about her new venture fund and suggested that it could be republished. “do better”. She wrote: “No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it’s not enough.”

“This is why I raised $111M for [Serena Ventures],” she continued. “To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Because even I am overlooked. You can do better.”

The tweet got a lot attention, with 28800 likes at the time it was written. Many people ran to support Williams and criticize the New York Times’s mistake.

The publication responded to her tweet by saying they made a mistake” They added: “It was due an error in the selection of photos for print edition. It did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow’s paper,” it wrote.

Get involved in our news democracy. To help improve this article’s ranking, click the upvote button at the top.