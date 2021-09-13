Serena Williams Olympic Star and A Talented Child Teaching Mom Piano in Adorable Clip!

Serena Williams, tennis star, shared a video in which her adorable daughter Olympia Ohanian won hearts over with her incredible piano playing skills.

Serena Williams is enjoying her four-time Olympic gold Medalist relationship with Olympia Ohanian, her talented daughter, who she shares with Alexis Ohanian.

Williams is a 23-time grand slam champion but she still has a lot of lessons to learn from Olympia. She turned four on September 1 and takes her mom’s time teaching her new things.

Williams shared a recent video on her Instagram page that showed her taking a piano lesson in Olympia. In this adorable video, Olympia was seated next to her proud mom. She was wearing a white tank and a tank top. On her head, she wore a white Nike baseball hat.

While the pianist tutor was wearing a lovely pink hoodie, she wore her beaded braids while she directed her mom on how to use the keys on the piano.

Williams apologized to her daughter for misplacing a key and was eager to please her daughter in the video. The caption of the post shows Williams as a tennis star. write this is: “I teach her tennis… She teaches me piano.”

Olympia is not only a joy for her parents but also seems to have many talents. Her favorite talent is playing the piano. Olympia is also following her mom’s footsteps in tennis as she is fast becoming so good at the game despite being so young.

Williams is a coach for her daughter and has shared pictures on social media of her little girl during practice sessions.

Olympia also seems to have a little stylist within her as she has been seen in some videos online, giving her dad a hair Makeover She enjoys it all, as can be seen in the videos.

Williams’ fans love to keep up with her and her family via social media. Many leave lovely comments under Alexis’ posts and Williams’s about them.

The Olympic star appears to manage her beauty and her roles as a mother, a wife, and a tennis player.

This is done by taking breaks to play on her Nintendo Switch. In an interview with Bazaar, she said that this is something she finds very relaxing and helps to calm her mind.

Williams is also very conscious of her self-care. Williams shared that she has a weekly routine for self-pampering which she calls “Serena spa day.”This is: “Once a week, I do something, whether it’s a facial or something else and just take some time to relax.”

Williams stated that she is excited about the future and wants to just enjoy each day.