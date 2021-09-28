See Mila Kunis Get Annoyed While Defending Remarks About Bathing Kids

Mila Kunis is again making a splash with her latest comments on how often she bathes her children.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that airs on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Bad Moms star, 38, addressed the previous furor surrounding her remarks about bathing. Over the summer, Mila and husband Ashton Kutcher‘s podcast conversation with Dax Shepard went viral after Mila said washing children Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, wasn’t a daily occurrence, with Ashton saying they don’t bathe their kids until they can “see the dirt on ’em.”

As soon as host Ellen DeGeneres mentioned that “a lot of people are talking” about the couple’s comment, the actress groaned and said while Ellen was still talking, “It’s so dumb.”

A seemingly annoyed Mila immediately followed up with, “We bathe our dogs. Does that make people happy?” When Ellen asked to clarify whether the couple bathes their dogs more often than they do the kids, Mila replied, “Fact, yes.”