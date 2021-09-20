See Kylie Jenner’s “Belly’s Getting Big” in New Pregnancy Photo

Family of four loading!



Kylie Jenner has her followers buzzing after sharing the latest up-close-and-personal peek at her second pregnancy. On Sunday, Sept. 29, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mom to 3-year-old Stormi Webster shared a photo of herself driving to Instagram Stories, captioning the sweet pic, “Baby’s getting big.” The makeup mogul also shared a snapshot of herself walking alongside little Stormi after grabbing some Shipley Do-Nuts.



The latest look at Kylie’s growing family with Travis Scott comes just a little over a week after the soon-to-be mom of two displayed her growing bump during New York Fashion Week. Her stunning outfits, which included a custom lace look and bright orange trench coat, were just a few ensembles added to her ever-evolving, exceptional maternity wardrobe.



And because Kylie stunned with her trendy looks during NYFW, her absence was definitely felt during the 2021 Met Gala just days later.